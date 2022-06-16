Canadian-Jamaican ‘Serial winner’ Buchanan joins Chelsea’s women’s team

English Women’s Super League (WSL) side Chelsea has confirmed the signing of Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan, hailed as a “serial winner”, whose parents hail from Jamaica.

Toronto-born Buchanan, 26, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Blues, who completed the league and Women’s FA Cup double in the 2021-22 season, having left Lyon this summer after five years in France.

The five-time Champions League winner turned down offers from several other WSL clubs to move to Kingsmeadow. Details of her new contract were not disclosed.

On arrival in London, Buchanan – whose father was born in St Thomas and her mother was originally from Montego Bay – said: ‘I am coming to Chelsea with the same ambition I always had – win trophies and become the best in the world.

“The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it’s time to bring a Champions League trophy to London.

“I’m hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons,” she said.

“I can’t wait to join my new teammates and the coaching staff on this journey.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes added: “Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

“She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer.”

During her time with Lyon, Buchanan also won five league titles and three domestic cups.

She was part of the Canadian squad that claimed gold at last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as bronze in 2016.

Reggae Girl Drew Spence, a 29-year-old midfielder, left Chelsea at the end of the season, having joined the club in 2009. Another Reggae Girl, striker Khadija Shaw, 25, plays for WSL rivals Manchester City.