Bermuda former national goalkeeper Hall dies in crash

Tributes have been pouring in at home and abroad for former Bermuda goalkeeper Freddy Hall, who died aged 37 following a weekend car crash in St George’s.

In addition to earning ten caps for Bermuda, Hall also played for a string of overseas clubs, including Canadian outfit Toronto FC, Northampton Town, AFC Telford, Burton Albion, Chester, and Oxford City in England as well as Limerick in Ireland.

Hall, who represented Bermuda at the Under-17 and Under-21 levels, made his senior national debut against Trinidad and Tobago in September 2011.

Neil Paynter, president of St George’s Cricket Club, where Hall served as football chairman, said Hall’s death was “a big loss not only for his family and St George’s but for the community of Bermuda at large”.

He added: “The way I look at it as president, Freddy was one of our future leaders.

“We had high hopes and aspirations that once he finished with football, he would be a leader in our community.”

Hall, who in the past also played cricket for the club, was “imparting a lot of his skills, assets, and knowledge”, Paynter said.

“He was always willing to pass it on to another goalkeeper, to improve our standards in Bermuda.

“He was a great guy, well-mannered, well respected, well-spoken, very polite and intelligent.”

Hall spent the 2011-12 season in England’s League Two with Northampton, playing three times, and later played for Telford in the National League before winning the Irish First Division title at Limerick, for whom he made 41 appearances.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing,” a Northampton statement said.

“Our thoughts are with Freddy’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

A Limerick tribute added: “Freddy served the club with distinction during his time here. The club extends its sincere condolences to Freddy’s family at his tragic passing.”

