Trinidad opposition leader calls for foreign observers in general election

Kamla Persad-Bissessar
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Trinidad and Tobago Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has formally requested that Prime Minister Stuart Young invite independent foreign observers to monitor the country’s upcoming general election, scheduled for April 28.

Prime Minister Young announced the election date on Tuesday, just one day after he was sworn in as Trinidad’s eighth prime minister and unveiled a reshuffled Cabinet.

Persad Bissessar, leader of the United National Congress (UNC), said on Wednesday that she had initially raised the issue with former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley before his departure from office, but her request was met with a “dismissive response.” She has now renewed her call in a letter to Young.

In her letter, Persad Bissessar expressed concerns over “the erosion of democratic institutions, the transparency of the electoral process, and the impartiality of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).” She highlighted what she described as troubling precedents, including the EBC’s redrawing of electoral boundaries for the 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections and its compliance with legislative changes that led to fresh elections.

While acknowledging the government’s invitation to CARICOM observers, Persad Bissessar insists that “independent, non-Caribbean international observers are necessary to ensure a free and fair electoral process.”

She urged Prime Minister Young to “act immediately” to invite neutral observers, stressing that the credibility of the 2025 general election must be safeguarded.

“The Opposition remains committed to defending the democratic rights of all citizens and will continue to advocate for free, fair, and transparent elections,” she stated.

Resignations shake UNC ahead of general election

Meanwhile, the UNC is facing internal upheaval as several key members have resigned in recent weeks, the latest being Dr. Rai Ragbir, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla.

Ragbir announced his resignation on Tuesday, expressing disappointment with the party’s direction. He said the UNC “no longer upholds the values it once represented” and is now influenced by individuals whose actions he finds “deeply troubling.” Having already declared that he would not seek re-election, Ragbir said he saw “no reason to remain affiliated with a party that has lost its moral compass.”

His resignation follows a series of high-profile departures, including former temporary senator Jowelle De Souza, who left the party two weeks ago, citing concerns over leadership and a lack of meaningful advocacy. Additionally, four members of the UNC’s La Brea constituency executive resigned last week, voicing dissatisfaction with the party’s internal dynamics.

Persad Bissessar, however, dismissed the resignations as an “orchestrated” attempt to destabilize the UNC ahead of the general election. She insisted that the party remains united and focused on its campaign to unseat the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM).

