NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr. Keith Rowley to step down March 16

Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has announced that he will step down from office on March 16, 2025, marking the end of a decade-long tenure at the helm of the twin-island nation.

His announcement came during a ceremony on Tuesday morning, where the D’Abadie/O’Meara Road was officially renamed Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard.

Rowley, who will hand over leadership to Energy Minister Stuart Young, reflected on his legacy of governance and national development.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

“As Prime Minister, I too am ending my tenure of public service—thankfully, not sadly—but with a certain amount of satisfaction that I have been able to have colleagues around me and been given the responsibility to chart a course of development for this country for a period of time,” Rowley stated.

He emphasized that public service is always temporary, noting that many in political life either forget or struggle to accept this reality. “As I conclude a number of assignments in these weeks, I do so with some satisfaction that my presence among my colleagues and the national community would have contributed to national development and that I would have done something good with you and for you,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Before leaving office, Rowley will oversee the inauguration of key infrastructure projects. On March 10, he will inaugurate the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital, followed by the opening of the new ANR Robinson Airport terminal on March 15.

“As we do that, I leave you on the 16th of March as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,” he confirmed.

Rowley’s impending departure follows his final appearance at a CARICOM summit last week, where regional leaders paid tribute to his contributions. His retirement from active politics was first announced in January, alongside his decision not to contest the upcoming general election, which is constitutionally due by the end of the year. Stuart Young, the current Energy Minister, is expected to succeed him as leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Rowley entered politics in 1981, contesting the Tobago West seat. Though unsuccessful, he remains the only PNM candidate to have contested general election seats in both Tobago and Trinidad. Over the years, he has held several ministerial portfolios, including Agriculture, Land and Marine Resources, Planning and Development, and Trade and Industry. Since 1991, he has served as the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West.

Elected as PNM leader in 2010, Rowley led the party to victories in the 2015 and 2020 general elections, becoming the nation’s seventh Prime Minister and the second Tobago-born leader to hold the position.

Despite political challenges, including his dismissal by former Prime Minister Patrick Manning in 2008, Keith Rowley’s resilience saw him rise to the country’s highest office in 2015. His decade in leadership will be remembered for steering the country through economic challenges and infrastructural advancements.

 

More Stories

Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, Star of the Seas, to Debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, to debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International's latest addition to its Icon Class fleet, the Star of the Seas, is set to arrive at Port Canaveral this August....
CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM announces plans to reform telecommunications, trade, and education sectors

In a bold move aimed at regional transformation, CARICOM has unveiled sweeping plans to reform the Caribbean's telecommunications, trade, and education sectors — changes...
Grenada to Introduce Legislation to Decriminalize Cannabis Use by Mid-2025

Grenada to introduce legislation to decriminalize cannabis use by mid-2025

Grenada’s Agriculture Minister, Lennox Andrews, has announced that the Government plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize the use of cannabis for both religious and...
Aubyn Hill Jamaica minister

Jamaican minister pushes for banks to lower loan rates

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, is once again calling on banks to lower their interest rates on loans, arguing that...
Mia-Mottley barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister...
Petra Roach

Petra Roach to step down as CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority in June

Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), has announced that she will not renew her contract for a fifth year,...
American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are actively searching for 64-year-old Abdur Rahman, a tourist from Wisconsin who became separated from his...
Sandals Resorts in Antigua Agrees to Allow Employees to Keep Tips

Sandals Resorts in Antigua agrees to allow employees to keep tips

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that Sandals Resorts will now allow its employees to keep the tips they earn, following...
Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A High Court judge has ordered the Trinidad and Tobago government to pay TT$70,000 in compensation to North American...
Anguillans Head to the Polls to Elect a New Government

Anguillans head to the polls to elect a new government

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, (CMC) — Anguillans are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, February 25, ahead of the general election on Wednesday, February...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
T-Mobile theft scheme South Florida

Four charged in $500,000 South Florida retail theft scheme

Skip to content