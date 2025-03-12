NewsCaribbeanSt. Lucia

St. Lucia records historic drop in unemployment

St. Lucia Prime Minister
By Sheri-kae McLeod

St. Lucia’s unemployment rate has reached a historic low, dropping to 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to newly released data from the Central Statistical Office. The figure marks the lowest recorded unemployment rate in the country’s history for that period.

The decline continues a downward trend that began in 2021, when unemployment stood at 19.6% in the fourth quarter, falling to 14.3% in 2022 and 13.6% in 2023. The latest data show a nearly 11-percentage-point drop in fourth-quarter unemployment over the past three years.

Annual figures also reflect significant progress, with the 2024 national unemployment rate averaging 10.8%, the lowest in more than two decades.

Government officials credit the decline to economic policies introduced under Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s administration, which took office in July 2021. Measures such as tax relief for businesses and targeted incentives for local and foreign investors have driven commercial expansion and job creation, according to government statements.

While seasonal hiring traditionally boosts employment in the final quarter of the year, officials say the sustained decline in joblessness is a sign of growing private sector confidence and a strengthening economy.

More Stories

Nicholas Kee

Jamaican Nicholas Kee wins regional title at Commonwealth Youth Awards

Jamaican innovator Nicholas Kee has been named the regional winner for the Caribbean at the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work....
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean before end of March

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is expected to visit the Caribbean before the end of March to engage in discussions on...
Ralph Gonsalves

SVG PM stands firm on Cuban medical missions: ‘I won’t let people die to keep a visa’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has made it clear that he is willing to sacrifice his U.S. visa rather...
Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing financial strain on auto dealers, the Jamaican government has slashed the bond on duties...
UK visa requirement

UK imposes visa requirement on Trinidad and Tobago nationals

In a significant shift to its immigration policy, the United Kingdom has introduced a visa requirement for all visitors from Trinidad and Tobago, effective...
Six major hotels now under construction in Barbados

Six major hotels now under construction in Barbados

Barbados is experiencing an “unprecedented employment surge” as six major hotel projects, totaling nearly BDS$1.8 billion in investment, are currently under construction, Minister in...
St. Vincent seaport

St. Vincent’s EC$600M seaport completion delayed to August

The completion of St. Vincent’s EC$600 million seaport in Kingstown has been pushed back to August 2025, three months later than initially scheduled. Minister of...
Pilgrimage to Watt Town

UNESCO recognizes Jamaica’s revival pilgrimage as intangible cultural heritage

A sense of pride and celebration filled Watt Town, St. Ann, as revivalists clad in vibrant multi-colored robes gathered to witness the official recognition...
Jamaica Finance Minister Fayval Williams

Jamaica’s debt-to-GDP ratio hits lowest level in 30 years

Jamaica is on track to achieve its lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in nearly 30 years, a key milestone in the country’s financial stability and economic...
Grenada Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

Grenada reports strong economic growth despite Hurricane Beryl’s impact

Grenada’s economy demonstrated robust performance in 2024, despite the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl, and is forecast to continue growing in the coming years,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica spring travel

Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

Skip to content