PM Holness Pleased with Jamaica’s One Millionth Vaccination Milestone

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has thanked “each and every Jamaican” after the country announced on Sunday that it had administered one million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

“I am happy to note that we have administered 1,000,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. I’m even happier that we were able to reach this target three weeks early,” Holness said in a message posted on his Twitter page.

“Thanks to each and every Jamaican who decided to get vaccinated and especially to those who became vaccine ambassadors,” he added.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the million vaccine milestone was reached ahead of the November 30 deadline “as the country continues its vaccination program with blitz operations at several sites across the island on Saturday and Sunday”.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton said he wanted to “salute our public health team for their dedication and continued efforts in taking vaccination to the population through fix sites, blitz and community outreach.

“I also want to thank our partners in the private sector who gave contributed to this effort,” he added.

Jamaica is currently administering three vaccines to its population: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson.

“Reaching one million doses is a psychologically significant development,” Dr. Tufton noted.

“What it shows is that more people are coming on board…probably 23% to 24% of the targeted population would have been fully vaccinated and we are now moving ahead and in the coming weeks we will continue to push forward in getting as many persons vaccinated as possible.”

Dr. Tufton also said he is particularly concerned about the nation’s children and what they have had to endure over the past 18-months – the interruption of their studies and having to be forced to resort to online classes.

“One of the most concerning elements of COVID-19 is to the extent that our children have been left out of the formal education system in terms of face-to-face classes. And while we have done our best in providing for them an electronic platform, the truth is that it has been very-very difficult for them…and I have seen so many of them suffering consequently from not getting the attention that they deserve,” the Minister added.

“We really want to appeal to the parents and guardians to give as much support as possible, especially when we administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the children, to try and get them back into the schools. This is an absolutely important imperative as part of the overall trend. We also want to encourage the rest of Jamaica to do likewise.”

The Minister also reiterated that following directives from the World Health Organization, booster shots (third doses) will be available for persons with serious illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other pre-existing medical conditions.

This he said will be given to those who have had the two doses of the Astra Zeneca or Pfizer and in the case of the singular Johnson and Johnson… “one additional shot.”