PM Holness nominates three new senators following resignations

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has recommended the appointment of three new Senators following the resignations of Matthew Samuda, Delroy Williams, and Ransford Braham.

In a letter to Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, Holness proposed Dr. Elon Thompson, Marlon Morgan, and Delano Seiveright to fill the vacancies in the Upper House.

Dr. Thompson, a medical doctor specializing in urology, currently leads the newly established urology service at Spanish Town Hospital and practices privately in Kingston, Portmore, and Mandeville. A former president of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (2016-2020), he is actively involved in several medical associations, including the Jamaica Urological Society and the American Urological Association.

Morgan, a communications specialist with over 15 years of experience in public policy and governance, has served on the boards of major organizations such as the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and the HEART/NSTA Trust. He was a senior aide to Prime Minister Holness in 2016 and later served as a senior advisor in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries. A former vice president of the Jamaica Labour Party’s young professional affiliate, Generation 2000 (G2K), Morgan brings extensive expertise in corporate governance and public procurement.

Seiveright, a public policy strategist, is a key advisor to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, playing a vital role in Jamaica’s tourism expansion. His leadership in organizations like the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has contributed to national economic development. A former G2K president, Seiveright was instrumental in discussions leading to cannabis law reform.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized that the appointments reflect his administration’s commitment to strong leadership and governance. “The Senate plays a critical role in our democracy, ensuring the thorough review and passage of legislation that impacts the lives of all Jamaicans. I have strategically selected these professionals because of the immense expertise they bring to Jamaica,” he said.

Holness also expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing Senators, highlighting their roles in advancing the government’s legislative agenda. He specifically acknowledged Minister Samuda’s transition to the House of Representatives following his election as an MP.

The new Senators are expected to be sworn in shortly.