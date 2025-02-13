NewsCaribbeanJamaica

PM Holness nominates three new senators following resignations

new senators Jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis recently visited the SpaceX headquarters in California

Bahamas to become space tourism hub with historic SpaceX landing

Skip to content