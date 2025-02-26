Police Officer badly Injured in Broward County Hit-and-Run Incident

A police officer was injured while on duty in Broward County on Tuesday evening during an investigation in the area of the 8200 block of Sunset Strip in Sunrise.

At around 5:45 p.m., police said the officer and a female pedestrian were struck by a vehicle while the officer was conducting an investigation. Both victims were quickly transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

Dashcam footage captured the disturbing scene, showing the driver repeatedly plowing into the officer and the woman. The vehicle reversed and moved forward multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was apprehended a short distance away.

An eyewitness said after the police officer had got out of the car and walked over to the side of the road to talk to a lady. It is said that while he was talking to that lady a guy in a blue Nissan Rogue proceeded to then back up his car and run over the police officer and the lady, sending them flying into the air. He then proceeded to reverse and drove at them a second and third time, before the officer took cover behind a tree.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, but the individual is currently in custody. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.