Miami Dade to host “Imagine a Day Without Water” community festival

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host the “Imagine a Day Without Water” festival, On Sunday, October 23.

The community event will take place at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157 and is aimed at building awareness around the value of water for residents, businesses, and Miami-Dade’s tourism industry. The event celebrates the eighth “Imagine A Day Without Water” National Day of Action, traditionally celebrated on October 20.

Festival attendees will enjoy educational exhibits highlighting the importance of Miami-Dade’s subtropical waters and critical water infrastructure. The program will start at noon and include free admission to the Deering Estate until 2:00 p.m.

The “Imagine a Day Without Water” festival is hosted by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in partnership with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, County Chief Bay Officer Irela Bague, Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, and Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department.

Additional programming will be provided by the Miami-Dade Department of Cultural Affairs, Department of Elections, Miami-Dade Public Libraries, Department of Human Resources, Miami-Dade Police Department, PortMiami, Department of Solid Waste Management, and Artist-in-Residence Xavier Cortada.

Community organizations including the Atlantic Council for Resiliency, Debris Free Oceans, Miami Dade County Public Schools, the Everglades Foundation, Miami Water Keeper, and the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science will also host activations across the festival site.