Healthcare workers protest bills that could merge Broward’s public hospitals

Two nearly identical bills recently filed in the Florida Legislature could grant Broward’s two public hospital districts broader powers, potentially paving the way for a merger or major business partnerships.

These bills (HB 1253 and SB 1518) would allow Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System to pool resources and allow them to collaborate in ways that could include forming new nonprofit and for-profit ventures, partnerships, business entities, and service lines “regardless of the competitive consequences.” The legislation also gives both systems the ability to operate jointly in nearly every area.

But critics argue that such moves could harm patient care and reduce the quality of services available to Broward residents.

Local healthcare workers, particularly those at Memorial Healthcare System, have also raised alarms that the merger or partnership, under the guidance of interim Memorial CEO Shane Strum, would give him unchecked control over both systems.

A petition titled Stop the Dismantling of Memorial Healthcare System — created by Code Gray, an MHS insider who is “Writing on Behalf of Many” — expresses concern over the legislation. The petition warns that the proposed changes could transform the public healthcare system into a corporate machine, where financial strategies take precedence over patient needs.

“We are physicians, nurses, techs, leaders, schedulers, therapists, billers, and more. And right now—we are scared,” the petition states.

Employees point to recent cuts at Memorial as evidence of the potential risks. In one instance, 66 employees were told their jobs were eliminated without warning, and 32 others saw their positions demoted and salaries reduced, all without transparent communication. Memorial’s Strum told Sun Sentinel that the job cuts impacted just 0.5% of Memorial’s 17,500 employees, noting that reductions were made for redundancy and to streamline operations.

The petition warns that this new legislation (if passed) could lead to further job losses, outsourcing of services, and the closure of clinics that are not deemed “profitable.”

“Clinics could close. Procedures may be outsourced. Services that aren’t deemed ‘profitable’ may quietly disappear. The safety net our community relies on—especially seniors, low-income families, and the uninsured—may shrink or vanish altogether,” the petition warns.

With many frontline workers at Memorial being Caribbean-Americans, as well as a significant portion of the county’s healthcare workers, the changes would hit a community already vulnerable to healthcare disparities.

“Physicians will not be spared from the consequences,” the petition adds. “This legislation could transform a public healthcare system into a corporate machine, where patient care becomes secondary to financial strategy.

“Physicians who have dedicated decades to Memorial may find themselves cut out of decisions that directly affect their practice, their patients, and their professional future. This appears to be a hostile takeover of public healthcare by a small circle of executives and board members—individuals who do not walk our halls daily, who do not comfort patients, and who did not ask for our input.”

The petition also notes that the bills will also impact patients, and “may allow Memorial and Broward Health to eliminate, merge, or privatize services without public oversight. That could mean: Fewer choices, Longer wait times, Reduced access to specialists and programs patients rely on.”

Despite the ongoing concerns, some see the proposed changes as necessary for improving the healthcare system in Broward. The hospital districts argue that collaboration could help address healthcare challenges in the county.

In February, the two hospital systems announced Better Together, a collaboration aimed at addressing healthcare disparities in Broward. The partnership is focused on improving care for underserved communities, particularly the county’s large Caribbean-American population, which represents a significant portion of both the workforce and the patient base. With 1 in 10 residents suffering from hypertension and nearly 200,000 lacking access to nutritious food, the collaboration is intended to address these ongoing challenges.

But the opposition remains adamant that patient care should remain the top priority.

For residents, particularly the Caribbean-American population, this merger could signal not only changes in how healthcare is delivered but also possible increases in costs or reductions in services.