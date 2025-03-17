South Florida News

Former Miami Beach Mayor Alex Daoud dies at 81

Alex Daoud
By Jovani Davis

Alex Daoud, the former Miami Beach mayor who played a pivotal role in the city’s transformation before his career was marred by a corruption scandal, has died at age 81.

Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Gonzalez confirmed Daoud’s passing, writing on social media that she was “devastated” by the news.

“I just found out some shocking news (on social media) that one of my best friends passed, our former Mayor and lifelong Miami Beach resident, Alex Daoud,” Gonzalez posted. “Miami Beach has lost a wonderful man, and I will never forget you, Alex. I will miss you so much.”

A lawyer by training, Daoud was an associate at the law firm Galbut, Galbut & Menin but largely focused on public service. He first entered Miami Beach politics in 1979 when he was elected to the city commission. He won re-election in 1981 and 1983 before becoming Miami Beach’s first Roman Catholic mayor in 1985. His popularity soared, winning him re-election in 1987 with 86% of the vote. In 1989, he secured an unprecedented third consecutive term, becoming the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history at that time.

Daoud’s tenure coincided with Miami Beach’s dramatic revitalization, as the city shed its reputation as a run-down beachfront slum and emerged as a global tourist destination. However, his legacy was overshadowed by scandal when, in 1991, he was indicted on federal bribery charges. He admitted to accepting bribes from developers in exchange for political favors and soliciting free renovations on his home from contractors seeking city contracts. Convicted in 1992 and again in 1993, he served 17 months in federal prison followed by three years of probation. He later testified against many of those who had bribed him.

In 2007, he published Sins of South Beach: The True Story of Corruption, Violence, Murder and the Making of Miami Beach, an autobiographical account detailing his rise and fall, as well as the city’s gritty past.

While details surrounding his death remain unclear, Daoud’s impact on Miami Beach is undeniable—shaping both its political history and its remarkable evolution.

