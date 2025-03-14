Former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie set to stand trial for perjury in June

Four years after his high-profile arrest on a perjury charge, former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is preparing to stand trial. Circuit Judge Martin Fein has scheduled the proceedings to begin on June 9 at the Broward County Courthouse.

Jamaican-born Runcie has pleaded not guilty and is fighting the charge. His lawyers argue that his alleged false statement didn’t affect his testimony and claim prosecutors set a “perjury trap.”

They’ve also asked the court to limit jury selection and questioning during the trial. So far, prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution have yet to file responses to these motions.

“We are well aware of the defense’s shenanigans and will deal with them as we feel appropriate under the law,” said Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for Attorney General James Uthmeier, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Robert Runcie’s case and charge

Runcie was indicted in April 2021 by a statewide grand jury that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis convened in 2019 to investigate school safety and spending practices following the Parkland school shooting.

- Advertisement -

Runcie was indicted based on his testimony before a grand jury in March and April 2021 about former Broward Schools technology chief Tony Hunter. Hunter was accused of accepting benefits from a vendor involved in a questionable technology contract. While a judge dismissed Hunter’s case last year on jurisdictional grounds, the state has appealed.

Prosecutors say Runcie falsely claimed he had not prepared for his testimony. They presented evidence that he spoke with then-district procurement director Mary Coker two days before testifying, which they argue contradicts his sworn statements.

School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick was also arrested in connection to the case. Prosecutors allege she shared confidential grand jury information and discussed witnesses with Runcie before his testimony, which contributed to the charges against her.

Following his arrest, Runcie proclaimed his innocence in a video message, stating his confidence that he would be vindicated. The Broward School Board ultimately reached a separation agreement worth $750,000, leading to his resignation as superintendent. He now serves as CEO of Chiefs for Change, a national education advocacy group.

Legal developments and trial outlook

Judge Fein dismissed the case in April 2023, agreeing with Runcie’s defense that his alleged false statement only happened in Broward County, while statewide grand juries handle cases involving multiple counties. In October last year, the 4th District Court of Appeal overturned the decision, ruling that the grand jury had members from multiple counties attending remotely.

As a result, the appeals court said the statewide grand jury had authority to indict Runcie.

Runcie’s case is expected to draw significant attention, given his nearly decade-long tenure leading the nation’s sixth-largest school district. He was widely credited with narrowing the achievement gap between white and minority students and had previously been honored as Superintendent of the Year by both state and national education organizations. He was also the first Caribbean-American person to lead the Broward Schools district.

His upcoming trial marks a pivotal moment in a legal battle that has divided public opinion. While supporters, including many Caribbean-American community leaders, have rallied behind him, his critics argue that the case underscores deeper issues of accountability within the school district.