Florida Threatens to Take Federal Funds Given to Broward Schools by Biden

A week after the Biden administration awarded Broward Schools over $420,000 to support their decision to keep a mask mandate, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has threatened to take that money away.

Corcoran sent a letter to the State Board of Education on Monday asking for more financial penalties for the Broward School District for disobeying the Governor’s orders.

The letter asked the state board to “withhold state funds in an amount equal to 1/12 of all school board members’ salaries, as well as withholding state funds in an amount equal to any federal grant funds awarded to” Broward’s school district.

The threat is the latest in a two-month battle between state officials and Broward schools over mask mandates for students.

Earlier this week, some Broward parents gathered in protest, trying to convince the school board to comply with the governor’s order. During the school board meeting, Christine Shapiro, a parent at Broward Schools, said it is frustrating that the board won’t allow parents to make the decisions.

“I understand that you guys are trying to find a middle ground but it is still breaking the law. For the parents that are watching their children suffer, it is frustrating to feel ignored and unheard,” she said.

Despite the requests and threats, Broward School Board refused to budge. On Tuesday, they voted 8 to 1 to maintain the mask mandate, which allows an exemption only for medical conditions. The protocols will stay in place until COVID positivity rates sit at or below 3% for 10 days, in addition to the 66% vaccination rate already achieved.

“I’m not willing to risk anybody’s life — student or staff,” said Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward school board. “I wouldn’t do it with my children, my grandchildren, or myself,” she said.

In the meantime, other South Florida counties, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach may also face penalties for their mask rules. The state’s Department of Education will meet Thursday to consider possible punishments.