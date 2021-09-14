Florida Gov Lashes Out At President Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to fight President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements that will affect roughly 100 million Americans.

President Biden recently announced a sweeping vaccine mandate that requires all employers with more than 100 workers to have their staff either be fully vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19. This is in addition to the rule that states health care workers and federal contractors must also be vaccinated.

Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?” he said.

“We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please, do the right thing.”

President Biden said his order is to ensure that vaccinated Americans are protected against those who are unvaccinated.

But Florida’s Governor has already pushed back against the mandate. Governor DeSantis referred to the vaccine mandate as “federal overreach” and said that he plans to protect the jobs of Florida residents by challenging Biden’s order.

“I would say, generally, that when you are taking action that’s unconstitutional and threatening the jobs of people in my state. Many many thousands of jobs. I am standing for them. We are going to protect their jobs against federal overreach.” DeSantis said.

“This is a guy who criticizes the state of Florida for protecting parents’ rights. Yet here he comes from Washington, D.C., instituting an unprecedented (mandate). That’s not leadership.”

When asked about potential legal maneuvering to stop enforcement of the new vaccine requirements, Biden later shot back: “Have at it.”

It is not yet clear when exactly the new vaccine requirements will take effect. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to issue the rule “in the coming weeks,” according to the White House.