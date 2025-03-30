South Florida News

Deaths in ICE custody at Miami’s Krome Detention Center spark protest

Miami’s Krome Detention Center
Photo: USA Today
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Krome Detention Center in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, decrying what they call “inhumane conditions” at the facility following multiple deaths in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Chanting “No justice, no peace!” and “Liberty for all, justice for all!” demonstrators lined Krome Avenue, demanding better treatment for detainees as reports of overcrowding and poor conditions continue to emerge. Many at the protest had family members detained inside and feared that conditions would worsen if changes were not made.

The rally comes after viral videos allegedly recorded by detainees inside the facility showed grim conditions. One man, speaking in Spanish, described the situation as “inhumane” and pleaded for help.

ICE has acknowledged issues with temporary overcrowding but maintains it is working to manage capacity while complying with federal standards. However, advocates and detainees argue that conditions have deteriorated under President Donald Trump’s administration as his immigration enforcement policies take effect and detentions increase.

Multiple deaths in ICE custody raise alarms

Since the start of FY 2025 (which began in October 2024), six people have died nationwide in ICE custody. Notably, half of those deaths have occurred in South Florida, where a significant number of Caribbean and Latin American immigrants reside.

Under Trump’s second term, ICE has arrested more than 32,000 people. However, the recent deaths of three men at Krome—Maksym Chernyak, a Ukrainian detainee; Genry Guillen Ruiz, a Honduran detainee; and Amesh Amechand, a Guyanese detainee—have intensified concerns about how detainees are being treated.

ICE confirmed that Ruiz, 29, died on Jan. 23 at Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs campus in Hialeah after being hospitalized since Dec. 9, 2024. The agency noted he had a history of medical conditions, including epilepsy and psychotic disorders, but an official cause of death has not been determined.

Chernyak, 44, died on Feb. 20 at HCA Kendall Hospital in Miami while in ICE custody. According to the agency’s website, he had been vomiting and suffering from seizures. A doctor determined the preliminary cause of death to be a cerebral hemorrhage. Chernyak had been arrested on Jan. 26 in Broward County on a domestic violence charge.

Amechand, 60, was pronounced dead on Dec. 16 at Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs. He had been admitted on Nov. 19 after an abnormal electrocardiogram and suffered a ventricular tachycardia arrest on Nov. 25. An autopsy is pending.

Amechand had lived in the U.S. since 1980 but was ordered removed in October 2024 after a history of legal issues, including a 2021 conviction for attempted lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor.

President Trump promised the largest mass deportation effort in the country’s history. And since taking office, his administration’s immigration crackdown has led to an influx of detainees at ICE facilities across the country, exacerbating concerns about overcrowding and medical neglect.

As protests grow, activists are calling for greater transparency, independent oversight, and humane treatment of those held in immigration detention. Meanwhile, families of detainees continue to wait, hoping their loved ones do not become the next tragic statistic inside Krome Detention Center.

