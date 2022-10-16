Child Tax Credit enrollment deadline is November 15

The deadline for Floridians to apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit is Tuesday, November 15.

Part of the American Rescue Plan, the benefit is situated to help individuals raising children. As the deadline looms, Miami-Dade County is working across departments to spread the word to all eligible members of the community and assist families with enrollment.

“This program has helped reduce childhood poverty across the country, and we want more families to continue benefitting from it, so we don’t leave any child behind!” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The 2022 Child Tax Credit can be a lifeline for so many families still struggling to recover from the pandemic. It will help them buy groceries, pay rent, or catch up on any pending bills. A little help can go a long way to ensure that our children’s basic needs are met. As part of our ‘No Wrong Door’ initiative, we are committed to making sure all eligible families know about and can apply for this critical benefit.”

The Child Tax Credit benefits for those eligible are $3,000 per child, between 6-17 years of age ($250 each month) and $3,600 per child under 6 years of age ($300 each month). Eligible families will receive full credit up to $150,000 for two-parent households and up to $112,500 for single-parent heads of household. Nearly all families with children qualify, including those who have earned enough money to file taxes and those not required to file a traditional tax return. Some income limitations apply.

“We are excited and hopeful that Miami-Dade County parents will apply and that all eligible families will receive the benefit of the Child Tax Credit,” said Sonia Grice, Director of Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services.

“It’s been extremely helpful. It puts food in the fridge, we didn’t have before,” said Yanatha a father of four.

“I use it to help pay for aftercare services,” said Lula, a mother of two.

Parents are encouraged to sign up and access monthly benefits:

Online at http://www.GetCTC.org/Miami

Call (786) 469-4640

Visit any of the 13 CAHSD Community Resource Centers in Miami-Dade County.

For more information about the Child Tax Credit, contact CAHSD’s Family and Community Services Department at (786) 469-4640. CAHSD is the largest provider of comprehensive social services in Miami-Dade County.