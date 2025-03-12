South Florida News

Broward School Board approves salary increases for more employees

broward schools superintendent howard hepburn
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Even more employees at Broward County Public Schools will see a boost in their paychecks following the School Board’s unanimous approval of salary increases for seven key employee groups for the 2024/25 school year.

The approved raises, averaging 3% for eligible employees, will be retroactive to July 1, 2024.

The salary adjustments apply to the following employee groups:

  • Broward Teachers Union – Educational Support Professionals (BTU-ESP)
  • Broward Teachers Union – Technical Support Personnel (BTU-TSP)
  • Confidential Office Personnel Association (COPA)
  • Police Benevolent Association (PBA)
  • Federation of Public Employees (FOPE) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS)
  • Federation of Public Employees (FOPE) Clerical
  • Federation of Public Employees (FOPE 4) Maintenance, Facilities, Transportation, Security/Campus Monitors

This latest round of increases builds on the School Board’s ongoing investment in employee compensation and recognizes the hard work and dedication of District staff. It follows the March 4, 2025, approval of salary increases for teachers, principals, assistant principals, and other educational leadership staff, which represented an investment of more than $31 million.

These increases come as the District continues to navigate financial challenges while prioritizing competitive wages to attract and retain skilled professionals.

“The salary increases demonstrate our continued commitment to investing in our employees, who are the backbone of our District,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. “We are grateful for the collaborative spirit of our negotiating teams and the steadfast support of our School Board members.”

Last week, Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers’ Union, emphasized the positive impact the salary increases would have on teachers’ ability to focus on their students without the stress of juggling multiple jobs. “There’s a hope that our salaries are growing, that we’re able to afford it and get off those two and three jobs and just be fully committed to our students because that’s what it’s about.”

In total, the salary increases approved on March 4 and March 11, 2025, represent a nearly $46 million investment in employee compensation, underscoring the District’s dedication to supporting its workforce.

