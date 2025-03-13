South Florida News

Broward Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis leads Caribbean night at UniverSoul Circus

Alexandra P. Davis UniverSoul Circus
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Broward County Commissioner for District 7, Alexandra P. Davis, took center stage as the guest ringmaster for the UniverSoul Circus’ Caribbean Night on March 7, 2025. The event, held at Miramar Regional Park, was a vibrant celebration of Caribbean heritage, drawing enthusiastic crowds from across South Florida.

The UniverSoul Circus, renowned for its interactive, single-ring performances blending hip-hop, R&B, Latin beats, and traditional circus acts, has been a staple of entertainment for over 30 years. This year’s show, Rhythm of the World, featured roller skaters, acrobats, and dancers performing to a dynamic global soundtrack.

Caribbean Night paid tribute to the rich cultural traditions of the islands, inviting attendees to wave their flags and take part in lively performances that showcased Caribbean music, dance, and storytelling. The atmosphere fostered a deep sense of unity, connecting the audience with the performers in a shared celebration of culture.

A special highlight of the evening was the recognition of Mario Zamora, Executive Director of Miami Broward Carnival, for his contributions to promoting Caribbean culture in South Florida. His recognition underscored the event’s mission to honor cultural heritage and leadership within the community.

Commissioner Davis’s participation as guest ringmaster reflected her commitment to diversity and cultural engagement, reinforcing her dedication to events that bring people together. She was sworn in as Broward County Commissioner for District 7 in November 2024.

