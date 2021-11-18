Lila Ike Says She Was Raped and Struggles with Mental Health

<style>.vce-row-container .vcv-lozad {display: none}</style> <img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=373304030743541&ev=PageView&noscript=1" /> <style> .wpb_animate_when_almost_visible { opacity: 1; }</style>

Earlier this week, reggae star Lila Ike revealed in a series of tweets that she was molested and raped. She further declared that the same thing happened to her mother and grandmother.

“Men have done nothing but break me, my mother and my grandmother.” The tweet stated.

The Mandeville native who in August released the stirring track “Batty Rider Shorts”, said she knew of persons who had been molested and raped, and that the problem has been a daily part of our society for many years.

This personal moment of revelation comes in what appears to be a threat regarding Lila’s sexuality. In an Instagram live video, Lila said, “Fi the whole day mi a try get somebody fi save mi life. “Fi the whole day! Reggae music can never die. Dem wah expose wah? True mi have a picture with a girl? True me have a picture with a girl?”

In the same series of tweets, the ‘Where I’m Coming From’ singer also states that “she’s into women.”

After concerns for the artist escalated, she posted this statement to her Instagram account.

“I want to let everyone know that I am safe. I am sorry if I alarmed anyone of any immediate threats to my well-being. I have been struggling with my mental health for some time which manifested in my recent social posts. I am working through this day by day and will address other matters in my own time. In every journey in life, there is a moment of chaos before we reach peace. I’m on my journey to heal. Thanks for your support. Blessings and light.”

Lila is currently nominated for a MOBO award in the category of ‘Best Reggae Act’. The MOBO awards, which represent Music Of Black Origin, will air on December 5, 8 p.m. UK time on YouTube.