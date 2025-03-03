Jamaican national dies at US Embassy in Kingston

The United States Embassy in Kingston has confirmed the sudden death of a Jamaican national who suffered a medical emergency at its office on Monday morning.

According to a statement provided to Loop News by Public Affairs Attaché Mike Lavallee, the embassy expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “The US Embassy in Kingston is deeply saddened by the passing of a Jamaican national who experienced a medical emergency while visiting the Embassy this morning,” Lavallee said.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the individual experienced a medical episode. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the person was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

In line with local laws and protocols, the body was subsequently removed by a funeral home.

Citing privacy concerns, the embassy declined to release further information about the deceased.

“The US Embassy Kingston extends sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.