Jah Cure To Have First Public Hearing

Reggae singer Jah Cure will have his first public hearing on Wednesday, January 12, in The Netherlands. The court will decide if he will receive bail or remain remanded with an extension.

Police arrested Jah Cure, whose given name is Siccature Alcock, on October 2 in Utrecht, Amsterdam. He was later charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.

What Jah Cure can expect

Franklin Wattimena, a press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, explained:

“At the pro forma hearing, the prosecutor will reveal the current status of the investigation and whether the prosecutor considers it necessary for the suspect to remain in custody for a period of up to 90 days. It will then be up to the court to decide whether the remand order will be extended or not.”

He further explained that the court could cancel the pre-trial arrest, allowing the suspect’s release. It can also be ‘suspended’, after which the suspect will receive release subject to certain conditions.

The embattled singer, who is known for his braggadocious personality, recently left this message online for his fans; “I never lose, I either win or learn. Greater things are within me, the world is yet to see. Happy new year to all my fans, have a prosperous 2022, much love to you all. See you soon,” was the message on his Instagram page.