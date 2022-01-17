Hundreds protest against COVID-19 policies in Trinidad & Tobago

The handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Trinidad and Tobago government led to a massive protest on Sunday.

The protest – dubbed the “Push Back” protest, saw hundreds marching around the Queen’s Park Savannah in solidarity against Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s handling of the pandemic and the vaccination policy for government workers.

Chanting “Rowley must go”, the protesters were led by social activist Umar Abdullah of the First Wave Movement.

The protest took place just hours after Rowley announced that the government delayed the implementation of its vaccine policy for public health workers until mid-February.

The policy was originally slated to come into effect on Monday January 17.

The prime minister also announced the establishment of a five-member team to investigate the factors contributing to the clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients.

In the meantime, several people were held by the police during the protest.

According to the police, Abdullah and his supporters were asked to leave, as they did not have a permit from the acting Commissioner of Police to protest. However, the crowd persisted and the march went on.

The police say after several attempts were made to disperse the large crowd, the riot police were called in and officers began detaining protesters, while other officers fired tear gas canisters at the crowd.

