Dr. Ernest Hilare appointed Deputy Prime Minister for St. Lucia

Dr. Ernest Hilare has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister of St. Lucia.

Dr. Hilare, who is the Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information was appointed by acting Governor General, Cyril Charles following advice given by Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre.

He was also a former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and Ambassador to France.

The tourism minister who was also accredited to numerous international organizations headquartered in Europe from 2011-2016, contested the General Election of June 6, 2016, in which the St. Lucia Labour Party formed the Opposition.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament for Castries South, and was subsequently re-elected on July 26, 2021.

Following his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, Hilaire welcomed his elevation to the position and pledged to discharge his duties to the best of his ability.

/CMC