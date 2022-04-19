Six killed, several others injured following vehicular accident in Haiti

Haiti’s Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry says he is “deeply saddened” at the loss of lives following a vehicular accident over the weekend that left at least six people dead and more than 70 others injured.

Media reports said the accident occurred on Saturday when a truck returning from Breman, south of the capital, Port au Prince and carrying musicians and fans of the Rara “inonsan” overturned in Jacmel near Meyer.

Rara is a form of music festival that originated in Haiti that is used for street processions, typically during Easter Week. The music centers on a set of cylindrical bamboo trumpets called Vaksin but also features drums, maracas, güiras or güiros, a percussion instrument, and metal bells, as well as alsos which are made from recycled metal, often coffee cans.

According to the Secretary-General of the South-East delegation, the speeding driver tried to avoid a band of Rara on the road and lost control of his vehicle.

“I am deeply saddened after learning the news of the accident, in Meyer, commune of Jacmel, which caused several victims, including deaths and injuries. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims of this new tragedy while renewing them my full support,” Henry said in a message on his social media page.

The authorities said four people died at the scene of the accident and two others at the hospital, while 72 people including 20 who were seriously injured were taken to the Saint-Michel hospital in Jacmel. Medical officials said most of those injured suffered multiple fractures.

