Sint Maarten monitors bird flu developments amid global concerns

Sint Maarten Monitors Bird Flu Developments Amid Global Concerns
By Amelia Robinson

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in Sint Maarten is actively monitoring developments related to the spread of Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, following global reports of outbreaks.

Health officials have stated that they are in continuous contact with regional and international public health organizations as the virus continues to impact multiple countries. While human infections remain rare, several cases in the Americas have been linked to livestock and poultry. CPS urges individuals working in these sectors to remain vigilant and closely monitor their animals for any signs of illness.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has assessed that the overall risk of human-to-human transmission remains low, as person-to-person spread of H5N1 is uncommon. To date, no cases of the virus have been reported in birds or humans in the Caribbean region. However, CARPHA has raised concerns over the increased risk of infection in cattle and poultry, particularly due to exposure from migratory birds or illegal bird trading. Individuals working with animals, especially those on farms, are considered at higher risk.

The H5N1 virus has been circulating in wild birds, poultry, and some mammals in North America since 2022, although it first emerged in 1997. CARPHA advises that while the general risk from wild birds is low, hunters and those handling or preparing wild birds may face a heightened risk of infection.

The symptoms of bird flu in humans can range from mild respiratory issues to severe illness, including pneumonia, respiratory failure, and death in extreme cases. Common Symptoms includes Fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue. In severe cases, it can lead to organ failure.

CARPHA has requested that all member states, including Sint Maarten, maintain vigilance and monitor for any potential cases of bird flu, particularly among individuals with close occupational exposure to animals or those traveling from affected regions.

 

