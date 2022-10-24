Regional bankers to meet in St. Lucia

The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) says more than 200 bankers, financial experts as well as regulators are due to meet in St. Lucia on Wednesday to deliberate on matters affecting the financial services industry.

It said the two-day 49th annual general meeting will also be attended by representatives of regional and international agencies from the Caribbean, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The meeting, the first to be held in person, since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), will also elected members to the CAB board of directors, including a new chair to Dalton Lee, who has served two terms.

“The AGM will be followed by two days of high-level discourse, presentations by inspirational speakers and industry leaders in technology and finance, under the theme: “Banking for the Future,” said the CAB, which was founded in 1974 and describes itself as “a community of Caribbean banks and other financial institutions, which proactively influences issues impacting the financial services sector through advocacy, education, and networking”.

It said the conference will deal with a wide range of issues ranging from trade, finance, technology, and payments to the changing role of Caribbean banks as well as the issue of de-risking.

“The Atlantic Council will also take the opportunity to host a roundtable on de-risking and correspondent banking, a topic on which CAB, The Atlantic Council, and FIBA (Financial & International Business Association), recently offered testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services in the United States,” the CAB added.

CMC/