fbpx
CaribbeanBermudaNews

Re-elected premier admits Bermuda has ‘very challenging issues to deal with’

Re-elected premier admits Bermuda has ‘very challenging issues to deal with’
Bermuda Premier David Burt
By CMC News

Premier David Burt has conceded Bermuda “has very challenging issues to deal with” after he was re-elected as leader of the Progressive Labour Party  (PLP) following a comfortable victory over challenger Curtis Dickinson.

Burt, who admitted it had been a “difficult” campaign, defeated Dickinson, a former cabinet minister, by 97 votes to 56 in Thursday’s showdown in which 120-plus delegates and the PLP’s 30 MPs were able to cast ballots.

Home Affairs Minister Walter Roban also retained his post as deputy leader, defeating another former cabinet minister, Renée Ming, by 96 votes to 55.

- Advertisement -

“Under our longstanding constitution, our party held a fair and democratic election process, and we thank everyone for their efforts,” Burt, who has led the island for five years, said afterwards.

Burt, who said previously that if he won Thursday’s election he would only serve four more years and stand down in 2026, would not be drawn when asked by media on whether he would invite Dickinson, a former banker who dramatically quit as minister of finance in February, back into the cabinet.

After the vote, Dickinson said “we had a contest – the delegates have spoken. It is time for us to get together and go back to work.

“And I am as committed to the PLP as I was before I started this journey.”

The triumph came after Dickinson branded Burt a liar in an extraordinary attack before delegates voted on which man should lead the PLP.

In a scathing social-media post before the vote, Mr. Dickinson laid into Mr. Burt’s track record and predicted the PLP will lose the next election if he is still the leader.

The campaign was beset by claims from both sides about dirty tricks and attempted smears.

“Clearly, this has been a spirited election campaign,” Burt said, adding “there are ideas and talents that we can all use and we are going to take the time to focus on restoring our relationships.”

Asked if he would behave differently in his new term as party leader, Burt, who led the PLP to successive general election victories in 2017 and 2020, said “I am not entirely certain if it’s a question of ‘differently’.

“What is evident is that one of the things we are going to do as a party is to get out and talk to persons more. We have been in a pandemic. It’s been a difficult period. And during this election campaign, it’s all of us meeting with members across the country.

CMC/

 

 

Previous articleDominica’s PM urges regional countries to collaborate more on climate change issues

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Dominica’s PM urges regional countries to collaborate more on climate change issues

Dominica’s PM urges regional countries to collaborate more on climate change...

Click here to view
Skip to content