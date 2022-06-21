Police officers vote in Grenada general election

In Grenada, more than 900 police officers were eligible to cast ballots as the first round of voting in the June 23 general election got underway on Monday.

The Civic and Education officer at the Parliamentary Elections Office (PEO), Ferdinand Phillip, said 914 officers are eligible to cast their vote at five polling booths throughout the country.

“The police ballots will be counted in the constituency where it was cast on the same day that we are counting the general population. It means that no one will know who the police voted for on the day that they cast their ballots,” Phillips said.

- Advertisement -

The PEO said five political parties and one independent candidate, representing 41 candidates are contesting the election with only the ruling New National Party (NNP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) contesting all 15 seats in the Parliament.

The other political parties are the Grenada Renaissance Party (GRP), the Independent Freedom Party (IP) and the Grenada United Labour Party (GULP).

A total of 87,794 are registered to vote in the election that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell called ahead of the constitutional deadline of March 2023.

The polls are being monitored by observer groups from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OAS).

Over the weekend, the two major parties held political rallies urging supporters to ensure their victory at the polls on Thursday.

CMC/