More than 20 guns turned in under Jamaica’s gun amnesty

More than 20 guns have been turned in under the gun amnesty that has been in force since November 5, according to Jamaica’s Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang.

He made the disclosure when responding to questions at a Jamaica House press briefing on Tuesday.

Chang noted that the majority of the weapons handed over so far were “legacy firearms,” or ones that a person may have acquired from a relative.

“There are many individuals in Jamaica who may have inherited a firearm from their grandfather, their father; they have acquired it by some other means, usually by legacy,” he said, noting that some of them have not been licensed for many years.

Chang also mentioned media reports of a woman handing over a firearm that belonged to her husband and that she had not been licensed in over 20 years.

He also pointed out a case of a man in St. James, who said he was getting old and had not licensed his firearm for several years, so he decided to turn it in.

“That kind of firearm has been coming in and I’m satisfied with that because we do not wish for any of those individuals to be caught in the new net we’re setting out there for illegal firearms,” Chang said.

To avoid getting caught and prosecuted, Dr. Horace Chang advises persons to call the station before showing up with the firearm.

The new Firearms Act will result in harsher penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment for persons found in possession of, trafficking in, manufacturing, or stockpiling firearms, among other violations of the Act.

The gun amnesty allows persons in possession of illegal or unregistered firearms and ammunition to surrender the weapons without fear of prosecution.

Under the amnesty, illegal guns may be surrendered to a sub-officer or senior sub-officer on duty at any police station; any designated officer at an FLA location; or an attorney-at-law.

Once the amnesty expires, the full force of the law will be applied to anyone found in possession of an illegal firearm or ammunition.

The amnesty, which was enacted under the Firearms Act, began on November 5, and ends midnight on November 19.