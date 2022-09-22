Miami-Dade County launches humanitarian aid drive for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands affected by Hurricane Fiona

Miami-Dade County, in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), is launching a humanitarian aid drive to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona throughout the Caribbean.

“Our community is well acquainted with the devastation, difficulty and suffering these hurricanes can unleash and we have a moral obligation to assist our Caribbean neighbors,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am proud to partner with the Board of County Commissioners and Global Empowerment Mission to expedite effective disaster relief to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the greater affected Caribbean. I ask and encourage all our residents to please give what you can.”

Through additional legislation championed by County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Miami-Dade County will also work with its 29,000 employees to generate additional aid and monetary support for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

“My heart goes out to the people of Puerto Rico, who have been greatly affected by Hurricane Fiona,” said Commissioner Sosa. “I was proud to advance legislation allowing county employees to contribute to relief efforts by donating their accrued holiday and annual leave time and am so grateful to the entire County family that has stepped up to help. May God bless the people of Puerto Rico.”

Eight deaths have been reported and millions of homes and businesses are still without power. Still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, many islands will now be further behind in rebuilding efforts.

Three drop-off locations, including two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) fire stations and the GEM warehouse, have been set up to receive donations from the general public starting on Friday, September 23 to Monday, October 3.

The items that can be collected for donations are:

Non-perishable food items (canned goods with peel-off tops are ideal)

Baby food (no glass)

Cereals

Nutrition bars

Portable/purified water

Water purification kits or items

Water bladders

Water containers

Personal hygiene kits (diapers, baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, baby formula)

First aid items (sterile bandages/gauze [all sizes], tape)

Portable single and double burner stoves

Portable outdoor lamps/lights

Solar lanterns

Flashlights

New blankets

Sleeping bags

Cots (adult size)

Air mattresses

Tents

Insect repellent

Portable radios/weather radios

Batteries

Portable potty

Rain gear

Cleaning supplies/disinfectant (bleach, brooms, mops, household cleaning products, garbage bags)

Portable generators (15kw to 25kw)

Chainsaws

Plastic tarpaulins

Debris removal tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheelbarrows)

Relief donations will be accepted at:

MDFR Fire Station 1: 16699 NW 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33014, Monday through Sunday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

MDFR Fire Station 34: 10850 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189, Monday through Sunday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) Warehouse: 1810 NW 94th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

For a complete list of local relief drives and more on Miami-Dade County’s response, please visit miamidade.gov/cares.