Learn about Trinidad and Tobago’s National Dish: Crab & Callaloo

Cuisine in Trinidad and Tobago pulls its influence from a variety of cultures. Native ingredients are coupled with indigenous techniques, and mixed with influences from West Africa, Europe, China, India, and Latin America. The natural bountiful of fresh seafood is used as much as possible, along with root vegetables such as dasheen (taro), sweet potato, cassava, and yam.

The National Dish

The national dish of Trinidad and Tobago is Crab and Callaloo. For the uninitiated, callaloo can refer to two things: large green leaves from the taro or dasheen plant, or a stew made from those same leaves. The closest approximate to this leafy green in Western kitchens is the spinach plant, which is mild and nutty, with a slightly metallic taste.

How to Make It

For Crab and Callaloo, saltwater crab is slowly simmered in a stew of dasheen leaves, onions, scallions (green onions), okra pods, pimento (allspice berries), scotch bonnet peppers, butter, thyme, and coconut milk. The result is a savory, rich, and creamy stew brimming with crab flavor from the shellfish’s stock.

How to Serve It

- Advertisement -

Additional accouterments often include pieces of salted meat (usually pork or beef), and other vegetables such as carrots or potatoes. Crab and Callaloo is typically served with rice, flour dumplings, or macaroni pie.

Check out this Trinidadian Crab Callaloo using Frozen Spinach by CookingwithRia on Youtube.