Jamaica’s tourism minister says 2022/2023 winter tourist season promises to be strong

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett says the 2022/2023 winter tourist season, promises to be a very robust winter of recovery with almost 1.3 million airplane seats to the island already reserved.

With the Winter Tourist Season officially starting December 15, Bartlett shared that the United States market alone accounted for a little over 930,000 of the seats secured.

He noted that the season has been strong in terms of both attendance and revenue, highlighting that the average daily rates (ADRs) for the island have climbed by 20 percent.

With the recent addition of Arajet Airlines from the Dominican Republic, Bartlett said the Caribbean is exhibiting an increase in the number of available airline seats to Jamaica.

Last month, Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston welcomed the first direct flight from the Dominican Republic via Arajet.

Arajet has direct connections between the capital cities of Kingston and Santo Domingo, with two non-stop roundtrip flights every week on Mondays and Fridays.

The ultra-low-cost airline offers direct round-trip flights from Kingston to Santo Domingo for less than $300, and connects over 20 destinations in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States, with the Dominican Republic serving as its hub.