Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness goes to Washington to discuss matters to help with crime

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the country on Tuesday for Washington, where he will meet with a number of US state agencies to discuss security issues.

The announcement was made during a press briefing where he reimposed the states of emergency in several parishes.

Holness is expected to meet with the Justice Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, among other state agencies.

He said the meetings aim to break the link between overseas criminals and those on the island, which frequently results in murders and bloodshed.

Holness said the meetings are intended to start the process of establishing more intense cooperation in dealing with “foreign actors” in the country’s local crimes.

“I’m serious. If you are overseas and you are sponsoring, directing, and soliciting; if you are financing crime in Jamaica we’re going to get you,” Holness said.

The prime minister said the move is part of efforts to strengthen the country’s capacity to combat crime without resorting to emergency powers.

Holness on Tuesday announced that States of Emergency (SOEs) are being reimposed in a number of parishes.

Speaking during a press briefing, the prime minister said SOEs have been issued for St. Ann, Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. James, Westmoreland, Hanover, and some sections of Kingston and St. Andrew.

“Since the end of the last state of emergency, we have seen, unfortunately, an increase in criminal activities in these areas and indeed a threat to property and in some instances, public disorder,” Holness said.

SOEs were declared for seven parishes on November 15. However, Opposition Leader Mark Golding rejected the government’s request to extend the SOE until January 14, 2023.

Likewise, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), a non-governmental human rights and social justice organization disapproved of the extension and urged senators to reject the request for a 46-day extension.