Jamaica vies for seat on council of International Civil Aviation Organization

Jamaica will vie for a council seat at the next International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) General Assembly in September.

Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw said securing the seat “will help Jamaica to forge and maintain strategic partnerships with industry stakeholders”.

Speaking during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, Shaw said it will also provide an opportunity for Jamaica to contribute to decision-making at one of the highest levels in the aviation industry.

The ICAO Council adopts standards and recommended practices concerning air navigation, its infrastructure, flight inspection, prevention of unlawful interference, and facilitation of border-crossing procedures for international civil aviation.

Minister Shaw noted that safety remains one of the primary obligations of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), and efforts continue to implement infrastructure and systems to ensure safety for all.

This includes the installation of a new Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range, which is a navigational aid that defines air-traffic-control routes, at the Norman Manley International Airport in the last financial year and the replacement of the DVOR at Sangster International Airport, which continues in this financial year.

Shaw said going forward, the JCAA has outlined several projects and initiatives, including the implementation of an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), surveillance technology for aircraft location via satellite navigation.

Other initiatives include a Low-Level Wind Shear Alert System, which is a ground-based system to detect wind shear and weather phenomena; a new Meva node, a common contingency telecommunications network; and an upgrade of the voice communication control system, used for the provision of air-traffic-management services, at the Tinson Pen Aerodrome.

In addition, the JCAA will further work to implement a backup component for the communication network to help facilitate contingency procedures, if air traffic services from the Kingston Air Traffic Control Centre are suspended.

“This activity will also bolster efforts to ensure that the Authority continues the implementation of more widely accepted protocols, in accordance with the Regional Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management Plan,” Shaw said.

