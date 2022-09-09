Jamaica observes period of mourning to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Jamaican Government announced on Thursday that with immediate effect, all flags on public buildings should be flown at half-mast to mark the beginning of a period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who passed on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

The mourning period for the monarch who reigned for 70 years will be observed from September 8 to September 19, 2022.

The country also declared that September 18, 2022, will be observed as a day of mourning for the Queen.

“During the period of mourning it is the customary recommendation that no celebratory activities should take place. On the day of mourning the public should note that only authorized activities related to the day are approved and that all social events should be postponed,” the Jamaican government said.

These are the authorized observances:

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, bells were tolled nationally in churches throughout all parish capitals for one hour beginning at 6:00 p.m.

From September 12 to September 19, 2022, a condolence book will be at King’s House. On a prearranged schedule, the book will be available to dignitaries in the lobby of King’s House between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022. Condolence books will also be placed in the custodial offices of all parishes. From September 13 through September 19, 2022, the public will be welcome to sign the books.

Saturday, September 10, 2022, is designated as the Day of Proclamation and Ascension of the New Monarch. All flags should be fully hoisted between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on that day. At 11:00 a.m., the Jamaica Defence Force will fire a 21-gun salute.

Details surrounding the holding of the National Memorial Service and other official parish services will be announced, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.