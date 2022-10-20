fbpx
Jamaica Observer Managing Director Julian Rogers retires December 1

Photo credit: Jamaica Observer.
By Santana Salmon

Jamaica Observer Media Group Managing Director Julian Rogers has indicated his intention to retire from office effective December 1, 2022, according to a release published by the paper.

Rogers joined the Observer in 2019 and has helmed the media group, which includes the daily newspaper as well as radio stations The Edge and Fyah 105.

In making the announcement, Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said, “During his time with us, Julian provided a calm and steady hand for what was an extremely tumultuous period for the world in general. While we’re sad to see Julian leave us, we respect his wishes and will always be grateful to him for the valuable contribution he made to our organization..”

Rogers expressed appreciation for the teamwork over his three-year tenure.

“I have had an unrivaled experience as the managing director of the Jamaica Observer. The team at the Jamaica Observer weathered the storm, thanks to the special relationship forged with its readers and advertisers.”

Rogers thanked Stewart and the board of directors for their guidance and support. He also hailed the team members for their support.

“I was welcomed warmly into the Jamaica Observer family and gained critical support over the past three years. I remain confident of the continued success of the Jamaica Observer, living up to the motto of Always Ahead.”

Julian Rogers succeeded Danville Walker, who had served as group managing director before launching a political career.

 

