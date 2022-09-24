Jamaica no longer under tropical storm watch

Jamaica’s Meteorological Service Division has lifted the tropical storm watch for the island today, as the Ian moves away from the country’s coastline.

According to the Met Service, Tropical Storm Ian has drifted to the south over the last few hours, pushing it away from the coastline and putting Jamaica outside of the anticipated area of tropical storm force winds.

However, the Met Service said that the tropical storm will continue to create a huge area of showers and thunderstorms across the west-central Caribbean, affecting the weather over Jamaica through Monday.

Heavy rainfall is still expected and may cause flash floods, mostly in low-lying and flood-prone parts of the southern and eastern parishes, and residents are urged to remain alert.

Also, small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks should remain in a safe harbour until wind and sea conditions improve.

Ian is now traveling west at around 16 mph, and this general motion is predicted to continue through tonight. A turn to the northwest is expected on Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts, but, further strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

The Met Service noted that Ian is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday evening while southwest of Jamaica and moving farther away towards the Cayman Islands.

The tropical storm’s center is expected to remain south of Jamaica and proceed westward away from the island through Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The tropical storm Ian will then pass close to or over the Cayman Islands on Sunday night and early Monday before approaching western Cuba on Monday.