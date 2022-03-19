Jamaican Social media influencer dies in car crash

Advertisement

The Jamaican police have confirmed that social media influencer Lexian Williams, 20, was among three people killed in a motor vehicle crash on the North Coast Highway in Spring Hill, Trelawny. Williams, popularly known as ‘Lexi D Bess’, was being transported by

25-year-old Kenroy Smith of Hague in the parish. The social media influencer, who was a part of the local series 876 Roommates is from Rio Bueno, Trelawny, had just been picked up by Smith.

It is alleged that upon reaching the vicinity of Spring Hill the driver lost control of the the Toyota Mark X motor car that crashed into a Toyota Voxy.

It is believed they were enroute to an event called Cook Out Vibes in Rio Bueno Square. The driver of the Voxy, Chris Codner, 30, of Exchange in St Ann also died. A tourist was among the people aboard the Voxy. Three tourists who were occupants of the Voxy have been hospitalized.