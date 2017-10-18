Jamaica declares Denham Town for Social Operations

The Jamaican government has declared Denham Town the second Zone of Social Operations

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on Tuesday, declared Denham Town, a community Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston, the second Zone of Special Operations as his administration continues to fight the upsurge in crime in that country.

Gazetted

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Holness said the order was gazetted since Denham Town met the first order of the criteria in order to be declared a zone – which is ongoing warfare and rampant criminality.

Holness said effective immediately, residents of the community should expect to encounter check points, cordons and searches. Residents will be mandated to present proper identification.

Twelve dangerous gangs

Meanwhile, Jamaican Police Commissioner George Quallo said there are 12 dangerous gangs in the volatile Kingston community – all of which are “involved in numerous murders and shootings”.

The Commissioner noted that in 2014, there were nine incidents of murders and 10 victims; in 2015, there were nine incidents and nine murder victims; in 2016, there were 12 incidents – resulting in 12 murder victims and so far this year- 17 incidents with 17 victims.

The Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations), (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, which was passed in Parliament on July 11 this year, allows the Jamaican security forces – military and police – to operate under special conditions in the designated geographical area or zone.

The security operations are to be accompanied by special social intervention measures in order to build the capacity of the community to overcome the socio-economic problems it is faced with.

The prime minister stressed that all members of the joint security force have been trained in matters of human rights.