Increase in respiratory illnesses reported at college in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness says following reports of an increase in the number of students displaying indications of respiratory illnesses at the College of Agriculture, Science, and Education (CASE), a team visited and conducted checks.

Reports are that COVID-19 tests were done and the results of several students were negative.

In a release to the media on Wednesday, the health ministry recommended that the school administration have the campus population practice proper hygiene, such as regular hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing.

According to reports, the CASE administration has subsequently encouraged students to adhere to the advisories.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a sharp increase in Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) led to severe overcrowding at the Bustamante Hospital for Children as well as the Spanish Town Hospital.

Dr. Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness noted that the increase is substantially higher than the numbers seen during the peak of COVID-19 in 2021 when the maximum admittance at the same time of year was nine children per week.

The minister also highlighted that the increase in SARI admissions is mostly among children, particularly those under six months and those between two and four years.

Tufton also said the Ministry of Health and Wellness has taken note of the trends internationally regarding respiratory illnesses, particularly among children.

He further mentioned a significant increase in cases in the United States and Canada, including of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms. Most people recover within a week.