Harbour Master vessel leaves Grenada

The Trinidad and Tobago registered vessel, the “Harbour Master” which had been at the center of a police investigation into a matter involving Grenada’s world-class athlete, Anderson Peters, was allowed to leave the island on Wednesday.

The vessel was in Grenada for Carnival festivities in August, but it was detained following the August 10 brawl involving the Trinidad crew and the World Champion javelin gold medalist Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters.

The captain and three crew members – Noel Cooper, 42, deckhand, John Alexander, 55 and sailors, Mikhail John, 35 and Sheon Jack, 28, had last month pleaded guilty to the charges of causing harm and grievous harm to the brothers and were each fined a total of EC$5,500 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents).

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Nelson later stopped a private criminal matter being filed against the brothers after former attorney general, Cajeton Hood, who is representing the Trinidadian crew members of the Barbados-owned Harbour Master vessel, announced plans to file the private charges.

In a statement Wednesday, the lawyers representing the Peters said the “arrest of the ship was related to civil proceedings brought by the Peters brothers in the High Court of Grenada against the owners of the ship regarding the said harm and grievous harm.

“The arrest was effected through the Admiralty Division of the Court, on application by the lawyers on record, Derick F. Sylvester & Associates,” and that the “departure of Harbour Master was the fruit of intensive negotiations between lawyers for the Peters brothers and lawyers for the ship”.

The statement said the issue was the posting by the ship of proper security in the event of the ship being found liable in the High Court civil case.

The statement quoted one of the lawyers for the brothers as saying that “constructive, cordial and focused professional legal talks between the two teams of lawyers produced a mutually satisfactory conclusion to this stage of the matter”.

It said that the High Court case will continue “in the normal way”.

