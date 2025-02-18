Haitian man killed by fellow country man in bar brawl in Portland, Jamaica

A dispute between two Haitian men outside a bar in Windsor Forest, eastern Portland, turned deadly on Sunday night. The altercation escalated when one man punched the other in the face, causing him to fall and hit the back of his head on the asphalt. Despite attempts to revive him, including splashing water on him, the injured man was unresponsive. He was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital, about 10 miles away, but was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Witnesses say that after the incident, at least three other men attacked the aggressor, beating and kicking him as he pleaded for his life. His current condition is unknown. Authorities believe the men may be part of a group of Haitians who entered Jamaica illegally last year and have been hiding in the area. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Haitians are migrating to Jamaica primarily due to the ongoing political instability, violence, and poverty in Haiti, often attempting to reach the island by boat, but Jamaica has been actively deporting most Haitian migrants who arrive illegally, with human rights groups criticizing their treatment and calling for proper asylum processing procedures