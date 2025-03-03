Haiti police raid gang leader’s stronghold in Port-au-Prince

A Haitian National Police (PNH) operation in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, a stronghold of notorious gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, led to the deaths of several gang members, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé announced on X (formerly known as Twitter). While unconfirmed reports suggest that Chérizier may have been shot and possibly killed during the operation, the PNH has not officially confirmed his death.

“The Task Force created by the government and the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) is already yielding results in less than 48 hours. A large-scale operation is underway in Bas-Delmas, and several gang members have been neutralized. Security forces are fully mobilized, and a state of readiness has been declared,” said Fils-Aimé in his post.

He added, “The state will not give in to terror. Haitian people, keep hope: the government stands with you in these difficult times. The fight against gangs is advancing. Haiti will take control of its destiny! The PNH is going on the offensive against armed gangs.”

Emmanuel Vertilaire, a member of the CPT responsible for Justice, Public Security, and the Rule of Law, also confirmed that security forces from the National Palace are conducting a strategic operation to halt the progress of criminal gangs. “Several gang members have been neutralized, and favorable news for the republic is expected. I am awaiting confirmation,” Vertilaire posted on X.

The operation comes amid rising gang violence in Port-au-Prince, where Chérizier, a former police officer turned powerful gang leader, has been at the center of a wave of attacks, kidnappings, and displacement. Leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang federation, Chérizier had long evaded law enforcement, despite being one of Haiti’s most wanted men. He was under investigation for orchestrating massacres, kidnappings, and widespread extortion in the capital.

His gang coalition controlled large areas of Port-au-Prince, tightening its grip over key neighborhoods through brutal violence and strategic alliances. Under Chérizier’s leadership, armed groups were responsible for deadly attacks, including the 2018 La Saline massacre, where dozens of civilians were killed. Chérizier was also accused of leading coordinated offensives against rival gangs and security forces, further destabilizing the city.

Since February of the previous year, Port-au-Prince has been in a state of near-total paralysis due to escalating gang violence. The gangs’ criminal activities have instilled a climate of terror across the country, affecting all sectors of life. The human toll has been severe, with both civilians and police officers falling victim to the violence. Gangs have targeted hospitals, schools, and commercial banks and have set fire to at least a dozen police stations and substations.