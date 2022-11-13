UN urges Dominican Republic to cease deportations of Haitians

The UN’s main human rights agency is calling on the Dominican Republic to halt the deportations of Haitian migrants at a time of unrest in their country.

“Continued armed violence and systematic human rights violations in Haiti do not currently allow for a safe, dignified and sustainable return of Haitians to the country,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement.

Haitian officials say between August 1 and October 31, at least 60,204 had been deported including 22,656 Haitians last month.

Türk also urged Haiti to take measures to prevent xenophobia and discrimination against Haitians, who are fleeing the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country as a result of the gang wars and political unrest, with migrants seeking refuge across the region.

Reacting to Türk’s statement, the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, told the media, that the statements of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights calling on the Dominican Republic to stop the deportations of Haitians to their country of origin, were unacceptable.

“The migration policy of each country is within the jurisdiction of each government, which makes these statements unacceptable and irresponsible”.

He rejected Türk’s statement, recalling that the Dominican Republic is the country that has suffered the most economically from the illegal migration of Haitians.

He said also the Dominican Republic has shown the most solidarity with Haiti and therefore no one could “ask more of the Dominican Republic” and that country will not only “multiply the immigration control operations” but also “increase deportations” starting next week.

After the earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010, the number of Haitians in the Dominican Republic doubled to two million, most of whom illegally crossed after the border opened for international aid. Human Rights Watch estimated that 70,000 documented Haitian immigrants and 1,930,000 undocumented immigrants were living in Dominican Republic.

CMC