Guyana President launches 1000-men program to address challenges facing men

President Irfaan Ali has announced the 1000-men program which he says will bring together men from across Guyana, in a bid to address the challenges faced by men and boys.

Ali said he will be leading the initiative that will allow for senior officials of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and 100 local sportsmen, 100 religious leaders, 100 male teachers, community workers, farmers and, entertainers to be part of the program.

“This 1,000-men program is to reverse the strategy in dealing with the problems faced by young boys and men in our society. The mission of these 1,000 men is to work in every community to eradicate hunger, to work in every single community to lift those who are emotionally affected, and socially affected.

“It is to change every society and bring positive living and positive light to every single community. It is to work against violence, it is working to make men better, at being good men, responsible men, responsible boys, responsible youths in the society,” Ali said, adding that men from the highest societal level need to be involved.

“Because from within these organizations themselves we have to create a change, we have to create a positive mindset, a positive attribute. So, this is a major mission that we are launching all across the country,” he said.

Ali said a main aspect of the 1000-men program will be the initiation of a network of men who will address all issues, including violence against women and children, adding that it is only through that interaction the social malady can be cured.

“Men in every community are on a mission to make a positive change. It is refocusing the thinking of men themselves, to understand that we have to be an active partner in making the changes we need in our society.

“We have to sit down and network. Men need to network across the country to understand violence against women, violence against children is not accepted and will not and cannot be accepted in our society. We can’t do this until we network together.”

President Irfaan Ali said the men will be deployed to communities countrywide and will fully integrate every young person into the economic and social aspects of the country.

“Those who require training, are going to build a platform for them to get training. There will be no excuse for men to deliver on this responsibility and deliver on what is required of us to deliver to our families and people in our society.”

Ali stressed there is a need for people to understand the importance of the family of humanity because, at the end of the day, people’s primary objective in life is to be good human beings.

“We are a beautiful country. We are one of few countries that has a very dynamic society. We are rich in religious heritage. We have the ability to take the message … Understanding that we have an important responsibility towards each other.

“You don’t need to be rich to smile at each other, you don’t need to be rich to be kind,” Ali said.

CMC/