Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Curlew Midstream, a United States-based company, has secured a refined fuels venture with Guyana aimed at boosting the country’s energy security and affordability. The deal was announced by President Irfaan Ali at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Marriott Hotel. He highlighted the importance of infrastructure development in fostering national growth, aligning this initiative with Guyana’s broader energy expansion plans.

As part of the project, Curlew will construct a state-of-the-art fuel storage facility in Guyana, with a capacity of 750,000 barrels for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heavy fuel oil. Once operational, the facility is expected to meet 100% of Guyana’s domestic refined fuel needs while also enabling exports to other CARICOM nations. The project aims to import US-refined fuels for local storage and distribution, potentially reducing wholesale and retail fuel prices in Guyana. This price reduction could lower transportation and electricity production costs for both businesses and households.

The venture’s initial investment is pegged at US$300 million, signaling Guyana’s strategic shift toward energy independence. President Ali noted that infrastructure, alongside education, healthcare, tourism, and the oil and gas sector, is crucial to the country’s development. The project also complements Guyana’s plans for a proposed 30,000-barrel oil refinery and an MoU with the Dominican Republic for a 50,000-barrel refinery.

It remains unclear whether Guyana tendered for this project or if it was initiated by Curlew. Curlew Midstream, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, is known for its expertise in energy infrastructure and hydrocarbon transportation, with terminal facilities in South Louisiana. The company is now positioning itself as a significant player in Guyana’s energy sector.

Guyana has made significant oil discoveries in recent years, transforming the country into one of the fastest-growing oil producers in the world. The country’s oil industry is centered around the offshore Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil, along with its partners Hess Corporation and CNOOC. The first discovery was made in 2015, and since then, multiple major oil fields have been found, leading to projections that Guyana could produce up to 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027.