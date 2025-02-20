Caribbean

Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

By Amelia Robinson

Curlew Midstream, a United States-based company, has secured a refined fuels venture with Guyana aimed at boosting the country’s energy security and affordability. The deal was announced by President Irfaan Ali at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Marriott Hotel. He highlighted the importance of infrastructure development in fostering national growth, aligning this initiative with Guyana’s broader energy expansion plans.

As part of the project, Curlew will construct a state-of-the-art fuel storage facility in Guyana, with a capacity of 750,000 barrels for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heavy fuel oil. Once operational, the facility is expected to meet 100% of Guyana’s domestic refined fuel needs while also enabling exports to other CARICOM nations. The project aims to import US-refined fuels for local storage and distribution, potentially reducing wholesale and retail fuel prices in Guyana. This price reduction could lower transportation and electricity production costs for both businesses and households.

The venture’s initial investment is pegged at US$300 million, signaling Guyana’s strategic shift toward energy independence. President Ali noted that infrastructure, alongside education, healthcare, tourism, and the oil and gas sector, is crucial to the country’s development. The project also complements Guyana’s plans for a proposed 30,000-barrel oil refinery and an MoU with the Dominican Republic for a 50,000-barrel refinery.

It remains unclear whether Guyana tendered for this project or if it was initiated by Curlew. Curlew Midstream, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, is known for its expertise in energy infrastructure and hydrocarbon transportation, with terminal facilities in South Louisiana. The company is now positioning itself as a significant player in Guyana’s energy sector.

Guyana has made significant oil discoveries in recent years, transforming the country into one of the fastest-growing oil producers in the world. The country’s oil industry is centered around the offshore Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil, along with its partners Hess Corporation and CNOOC. The first discovery was made in 2015, and since then, multiple major oil fields have been found, leading to projections that Guyana could produce up to 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027.

More Stories

Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Army reported that it has transferred 90,018 undocumented Haitian nationals to the General Directorate of Migration...
Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben Meade, made a bold statement during the 48th CARICOM summit, asserting that the regional integration movement, now 51...
Melissa-Silvera Jolyan Silvera

Former Jamaican MP Jolyan Silvera to stand trial for wife's murder in 2026

Former People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, has been remanded for trial in connection with the murder...
haiti schools Caribbean education

Caribbean eduction facing a crisis, World Bank says

The Caribbean is facing a severe education crisis, with new data from the World Bank highlighting critical gaps in learning outcomes. In the 2024 Caribbean...
Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032

Caribbean expected to add over 1 million jobs by 2032

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — By 2032, the Caribbean is expected to see an increase of over a million jobs compared to 2019, according to...
48th CARICOM Heads Conference to Tackle Current Geopolitical Challenges

48th CARICOM Heads Conference to tackle current geopolitical challenges

The 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference begins today, Wednesday, February 19, in Bridgetown, Barbados, hosted and chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. As...
Haitian Police Identify Former Senator among Suspects in Deadly Gang Attacks

Haitian police identify former senator among suspects in deadly gang attacks

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti  — Authorities in Haiti have issued more than a dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of supporting gangs that have been terrorizing...
deportation Jamaica deported

Fifty-five Jamaicans to be deported from US on February 27

Fifty-five Jamaicans are set to be deported from the United States on February 27, but contrary to circulating social media reports, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Premier David Burt secures third term in Bermuda general elections

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Premier David Burt, has won its third consecutive term in government following Tuesday's general elections in Bermuda,...
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and...

Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in...

