Guyana government launches scholarship program for residents who did not finish secondary school

The Guyana government is offering a second chance to Guyanese who have not been able to complete their secondary school under a new initiative titled: Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW).

The scholarship program is being offered to applicants at no cost and will be done under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

This initiative aims to offer Guyanese, 18 years and over, who never had an opportunity to complete their secondary school education or obtained less than five passes in CSEC/GCE subjects (including Mathematics and English), the opportunity to matriculate to tertiary education.

Applicants can either apply for a Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Levels 5 and 6 diploma or a General Education Development (GED) diploma.

The SCQF diploma is a comprehensive preparatory program to be delivered within a three to six-month period targeting applicants who have at least completed Grade Nine of their secondary education or sat the CSEC examination but did not obtain passes in four subjects.

Students will study seven courses: Communications, Business, Mathematics with Excel, Behavioral Management, Marketing, Introductory Economics, and International Relations.

The diploma is internationally accredited and is offered by the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) in partnership with Jain University, India. The SQA is the national awarding body in Scotland responsible for the development, accreditation, and certification of qualifications.

Upon completing the program, students will be able to enroll in bachelor’s degree programs in humanities; commerce; business and management; computer science, and information technology at Jain University or any other university accepting SCQF’s qualifications.

Meanwhile, the General Educational Development (GED) diploma is offered through Texila American University (Guyana) and other partners. It is an intensive three-month program targeting applicants who were unable to write or who did not attain passes in five subjects at the CXC/CSEC level. The GED is equivalent to the high school diploma in the United States

Students who choose the GED diploma will be exposed to four core areas: mathematics, social studies, science, and language arts. Upon successful completion of the GED program, students will be able to matriculate to four-year bachelor’s degree programs at Texila University, Guyana, or any other university that accepts GED qualifications.

All classes will be conducted online during evening hours to accommodate students who work during the daytime while examinations will also be conducted online at the end of the program.

