Guyana and United States to deepen national security partnership

Guyana and the United States have committed to further strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on enhancing Guyana’s national defense capabilities. The two nations reiterated their shared dedication to mutual prosperity across key sectors, including defense and economic development.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud praised the collaboration during a reception dinner celebrating the graduation of the first cohort from Guyana’s National Defense Institute on Friday. In partnership with the William J Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, the National Defense Institute graduated 40 ranks and officers from Guyana’s Joint Services.

This comprehensive course provided graduates with critical knowledge and specialized training, enhancing their ability to safeguard Guyana’s national sovereignty against threats such as drug trafficking, transnational crime and illegal migration, as well as the concerning rhetoric emanating from Venezuela.

According to Secretary Persaud, “This collaborative effort exemplifies the strong partnership between the governments of the United States and Guyana. Our relationship is characterized by mutual respect and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Western Hemisphere.”

He expressed Guyana’s eagerness to collaborate with the US on future training and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen the nation’s security capabilities.

He also stressed the critical need to bridge the gap between policy development and implementation to effectively address evolving threats.

“Security and defense are fundamental pillars of national prosperity,” Secretary Persaud asserted. “As policymakers, we must create synergies in policy formulation, adopting a holistic and inclusive approach to address security threats and challenges, always prioritizing our national interests.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty, the government is proactively taking decisive steps to bolster its security sector against emerging threats.

As the nation confronts threats to its territorial integrity, including renewed claims to the Essequibo Region by Venezuela, and an increase in transnational organized crime, the government is allocating resources and making significant investments to protect the country’s safety.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, who also attended the reception, said Guyana must remain focused on heightening its security forces and ensuring they are equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing the country’s defense system.

He explained that while the country is experiencing unprecedented economic growth due to oil and gas reserves, an increased number of threats and issues arise.

Currently, Guyana is experiencing a population deficit while facing the ever-present territorial threat posed by the country’s western neighbor.

During these times, the government is engaging in ongoing efforts to form strategic international partnerships with powerful countries, focusing heavily on initiatives like joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and resource development.

Benn expressed confidence in Guyana’s strong partnerships with countries like the United States, noting the collaboration’s vitality in addressing geopolitical vulnerabilities.

The minister also launched a call to action to Guyanese, highlighting the role all citizens play in strengthening Guyana’s presence across its national territory.

He urged community policing groups, particularly those in vulnerable hinterland regions, to assist the joint services with information gathering and work towards a Guyana free of territorial disputes.

“We have to have a clear awareness of the challenge we have, we have to have a clear awareness of our responses to this challenge, and we have to read and think and work with the professors and others who have expertise and interests, of course, in the matter to make sure that we could all work together in the first instance to have our sovereignty protected,” he said.

“So take our mutual interest to have a continued win-win situation, and that we work together to increase peace in Guyana, increase wealth and benefit for our people…and to hand over a better life and a better country to the next generation of Guyanese.”

Benn reaffirmed that the government’s vision of One Guyana is not only one characterized by economic growth and abundant oil resources but one where security is a priority and key cornerstone.