Grenada’s Health Practitioner Act amended – fine to be imposed for failure to register  

Grenada’s Allied Health practitioners who fail to register with the Health Council have been warned that they will be charged a maximum fine of EC$250,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents)

This follows Parliament’s recent amendment to the Health Practitioner Act.

Under the 2010 Health Practitioner’s Act, the Grenada Allied Health Council is tasked with assessing, approving, or rejecting applications for a license. The law came into enforcement January 2019.

According to the leader of government business in the House, Phillip Telesford, the amendment was needed because the law, as it currently reads does not provide for those who violate to be charged as a summary offence.

“This bill…is to close a gap that currently exists in Section 84 of the principal Act…clause two seeks to amend Section 83 (3) in paragraph A and B to the principal Act to insert the word summary before the word conviction to specify that they were created as summary offenses,” he said.

Allied health workers who fail to register and are found guilty in the magistrate court can be charged a maximum fine of EC$100,000 and or sentenced to three years imprisonment; those who fail to be licensed can be charged a maximum of EC$50,000, while those who failed to be license and register can be charged a maximum of EC$250,000 and or five years jail.

Falling under the umbrella of Allied Health Professionals are healthcare professionals such as acupuncturists, chiropractors, and dental hygienists.

The registration fee is EC$250 and the licensing fee is EC$350. The license must be renewed every three years.

The Allied Health Professionals Council is a corporate body established pursuant to Section 55 Subsection 2 of the Health Practitioner’s Act No. 16 of 2010. The council’s primary functions are to: protect the general public; promote and uphold high standards of practice; facilitate continued competency and maintain public confidence in professionals.

CMC/