Grenada to declare October 19 a public holiday in honor of former PM Maurice Bishop

The Grenada government says it is moving ahead with plans to have October 19 declared a public holiday to commemorate the 1983 killings of former prime minister Maurice Bishop and several members of his cabinet leading to the collapse of the left-wing People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG).

In addition to Bishop and his cabinet colleagues who were killed in the palace coup orchestrated by his deputy, Bernard Coard, several civilians died at Fort Rupert that was renamed Fort George.

Addressing a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony where the killings took place 39 years ago, Culture Minister Ron Redhead said the Dickon Mitchell administration, believes that to move the country forward in a profound manner, the events of October 1983 must be addressed.

“We must address the healing of our nation. To this end, the government will use this opportunity to propose a series of actions geared towards promoting national healing from the demise of the Revolution,” he told the ceremony, which was attended by government officials.

“Next year, Grenada will remember and recognize all the days of the tragic ending. From the 19th to the 25th with a week of activities,” he said, adding that October 19 will be declared a holiday.

“Special consideration will be given to developing our national heroes’ framework to designate a day entitled “Maurice Bishop Day”, among others,” he added.

Redhead, whose father, was a member of the militia, said the government will make an official request to the United States and the United Kingdom to provide factual information surrounding the bodies of Bishop and others.

“No government, people, or system is so evil that it cannot give a respectable burial…to our fallen Grenadian men and women leaders,” he said, adding that a monument for peace will also be constructed.

“Grenada will erect a monument for peace next year in recognition of the tragedy of 83, in keeping with the guidelines for monuments. It will incorporate the names of all Grenadians who lost their lives on the 19th. This monument, we believe, can become a symbol of peace and healing.”.

Redhead said teaching the stories about the Grenadian Revolution will be encouraged through civic education.

“A country unaware of the past is undoubtedly doomed to repeat it,” said Redhead.

As a result, of the killings on October 19, the US invaded Grenada on October 25 which led to the return of democracy on the island. Since then, October 25 is declared a public holiday called Thanksgiving Day. October 19 is traditionally commemorated by the 1983 Martyrs Foundation – a nongovernmental organization with a memorial service and wreath laying ceremony.

CMC/